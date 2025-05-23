Published 2:32 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

February 3, 1965 – May 9, 2025 – Linda Henderson, former city councilor in Sherwood, passed peacefully, surrounded by friends and family. Her death was the result of a sudden brain bleed.

Linda attended Oregon State University from 1983 until graduating in1988 with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology. She then attended the U of O, graduating with an MBA in 1990. She was on Sherwood city council from 2005 until 2017. She co-founded the Sherwood Foundation for the Arts in 2008 and has been its President since 2013. She was in Human Resources at Ray’s Food Service, 1991 to 1992; ETEC Systems, 1998 to 2001; GK Machine, 2018 and 2019; SR Smith,2019 and 2020; and has been with the State of Oregon Employment Department as an Adjudicator and Investigator since 2020.

Linda will be remembered not only for her many accomplishments throughout her life, but also for her warmth, generosity, and unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Full obituary may be found at https://www.attrells.com/obituaries/linda-henderson-26/#!/Obituary

Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 31, 2025 at 3pm at the Sherwood Center for the Arts and will be live-streamed. It can be accessed by directly typing lindahenderson.online in your web browser. (Do not “search” for it.)