$421.3M Tigard-Tualatin school bond passes, paving way for new Fowler Middle School Published 5:03 pm Friday, May 23, 2025

The most recent numbers show “yes” votes ahead by 1,066

A $421.3 million Tigard-Tualatin School District bond race too close to call Election Day has passed.

At issue is the Tuesday, May 20, bond measure whose largest project calls for the rebuilding of Fowler Middle School and making extensive renovations and repairs to other district schools.

Tallies as of Friday, May 23, showed the measure winning solidly 52.7% of Washington and Clackamas County voters approving the measure. With 19,844 votes counted, the bond measure was ahead by 1,066 votes, according to Tigard-Tualatin School District officials. That number of positive votes doubled since the day before.

“This is a wonderful outcome for our students and the entire community,” Tristan Irvin, Tigard-Tualatin School District board chair, said in a statement after the most recent results were posted. “We are deeply grateful to our voters for recognizing the need and stepping up to provide our students and teachers with the modern, safe, and supportive learning environments they deserve.”

The recent tallies displayed a marked difference from election night on Tuesday, May 20, when the measure trailed by a slight margin.

The closeness of the race led Washington County Elections Division officials to release an extra updated count prior to the officially planned Friday, May 23, status update.

In a news release, Superintendent Iton Udosenata thanked the community for “recognizing that an investment in students pays decades of dividends, locally and beyond.”

“This community has been incredibly supportive of students, and we’re so grateful,” he said.

The bond calls for an increase in property taxes of an estimated 99 cents per $1,000 of assessed value over the course of two decades — or about $300 annually for a median-priced home.

The measure calls not only for construction of Fowler but major renovations to Bridgeport, Byrom, Durham and Mary Woodward elementary schools. Those modernizations are the second most costly part of the bond, with each of the four schools receiving about $25 million.

Voter approval also means upgrades to school security and fire systems, provide modern technology and update curriculum, improve heating and ventilation systems and replace aging artificial turf on some athletic fields.

If all goes as planned, the district could open a new Fowler Middle School building in fall 2029.