Tigard-Tualatin school bond still too close to call after new tallies Wednesday Published 4:15 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

(Editor’s note: This story was updated with the 4 p.m. May 21 release of vote tabulations).

With a $421.3 million Tigard-Tualatin School District bond race too close to call the day after Election Day, district officials are hoping the approval, currently ahead by only 91 votes, will continue.

At issue is the Tuesday, May 20, bond measure that would rebuild Fowler Middle School and make extensive renovations and repairs on other district schools. The vote sits at 50.3% in favor as of Wednesday afternoon.

While the vote percentage didn’t change, the slim number of votes in favor outweighing those against grew by 11 from Tuesday night’s tallies — from 80 to 91.

“We’re not out of the woods yet, but I’m hopeful about our path forward,” Tristan Irvin, Tigard-Tualatin school board chair, said in a statement Tuesday morning. “We are deeply grateful to our voters for recognizing the need and stepping up to provide our students and teachers with the modern, safe, and supportive learning environments they deserve.”

Because the race is so close, the Washington County Elections Division updated the vote tabulations again today. The next release is expected at 4 p.m. Friday, May 23.

“The number of total counted ballots, accepted ballots, is going to go up. We’re going to have another results reporting this afternoon at 4 p.m., and then again on Friday,” said Dan Forester, Washington County Elections manager, before the Wednesday vote tabulation. “So we’ll see if that narrows or widens.”

Of the 91-vote lead of “yes” votes, 44 of those supporters live in Washington County (no change from the Tuesday evening results) and 47 of those positive votes coming from the small portion of the Tigard-Tualatin School District that’s inside Clackamas County, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s election results.