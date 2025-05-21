Bridge deck poured for Southwest Hall Boulevard Highway 217 overpass Published 3:59 pm Wednesday, May 21, 2025

Tigard is one step closer to having a new Hall Boulevard overpass.

On the the evening of Tuesday, May 13, Oregon Department of Transportation crews poured an estimated 425 cubic yards of concrete to form a new bridge deck on the overpass.

“Once the concrete cures over the following couple of weeks, crews will begin work on sidewalks, curbs, railings, painting and other final touches. The overpass is still on track to reopen in August,” ODOT said in a statement.

Original plans called for completion of the overpass in December 2024, but two months prior the state highway department said the planned opening would be delayed due to a car crash that damaged a steel piling.

That resulted in ODOT having to lift and resettle bridge beams. Delayed materials and equipment also exacerbated work on the overpass.

The southernmost Hall Boulevard overpass along Highway 217 — there’s another Hall Boulevard overpass to the north, which has no entry access to Highway 217 in either direction — was demolished in March 2024.

Like the former Hall Boulevard overpass, the new one will cross Highway 217 near Tigard’s Pfaffle Street before hooking up near Highway 99W.

As a result of the demolition of the overpass, ODOT constructed a temporary 8-foot-wide pedestrian bridge for walkers and cyclists who want to cross over Highway 217. It’s located adjacent to the new overpass.

“The temporary pedestrian bridge will remain in place until we reopen the new overpass – so we can avoid any disruption of the pedestrian route,” said David House, an ODOT spokesperson.