Hawkins ahead of Ross in Sherwood school board’s only challenged seat Published 8:40 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Sherwood school board incumbent Abby Hawkins appears to be winning handily against challenger Calli Ross in the only challenged position for a board seat.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 20, Hawkins was beating Ross with 70.3% of the vote for the Position 3 spot, according to the Washington County Elections Division. Ross was trailing, having collected only 29.2% of the vote.

Hawkins was first elected to the school board in 2021. She served as chair from 2022 to 2024. The parent of three children, she is an office manager for R. Hawkins Inc. with an educational background that includes a masters degree in mental health counseling from George Fox University.

Ross, who works in support personnel for Alliance Services, has an occupational background that includes being a disability and education advocate. She studied biology at Boise State University.

Meanwhile, Matt Kaufman, who was unchallenged in the race for the Position 2 seat, was elected to four years on the board. He currently serves on both the city of Sherwood and Sherwood School District budget committees.

Also unchallenged, Hans Moller was reelected to his Position 4 seat. An orthopedic surgeon with Providence Medical Group, Moller has served on the board since 2022.