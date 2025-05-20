3 unchallenged Tigard-Tualatin school board members head to 4-year spots Published 8:18 pm Tuesday, May 20, 2025

Three incumbent candidates who were unchallenged in Tigard-Tualatin School District races will keep their seats for four more years.

On Tuesday, May 20, David Jaimes, Tristan Irvin and Crystal Weston retained their seats.

Jaimes, an assistant principal at Auburn Elementary School in Salem, was returned to his Position 1 seat. He first won his board seat in a three-way race in May 2021.

Like Jaimes, Irvin was elected in 2021, and holds the Position 3 seat. She is working on her administration/principal license at the University of Oregon.

Weston, who serves as an environmental health director for the Oregon Environmental Council, ran for reelection for the Position 5 seat. She was originally appointed to the board in February 2023 to replace board member Marvin Lynn, and then won in an election to finish the remaining two years of his seat.