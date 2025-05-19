Review: VW’s all-electric ID. Buzz ‘hippie van’ is a fun trip Published 2:42 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

1 of 9

The all-electric 2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz is much more than a retro tribute to the company’s original Type 2 Microbus, popularized in the 1960s as the “hippie van.” It is a ball to drive and mechanically superior in every way.

Fans of vintage VWs may object to that last claim. The version produced from 1950 to 1979 has a storied history. Woodstock, Haight-Ashbury, the Summer of Love, I get it. I was there, although living in Southern Oregon. But I drove and rode in enough of them at the time to understand the appeal. They were inexpensive and economical, could carry a lot of people and double as a camper, and many owners could rebuild their small displacement, rear-mounted, air-cooled engines by themselves with a few simple tools.

But I also learned the inherent problems caused by their engines – including a severe lack of power, imprecise lengthy manual transmission shift cables, no heater because there was no radiator and heater core, and occasional catastrophic engine failures because of stress and poor air circulation in the cramped engine compartment. To me, the downsides outweighed the benefits, and I stuck with more traditional cars.

The ID. Buzz solves all those previous problems while evoking the spirit of the original bus with its flashy interior and exterior styling. The standard single electric motor produces plenty of power, the direct drive transmission is flawless, it has an actual heater, and – as an added bonus – available 4Motion all-whhel-drive in the two-motor version.

There are tradeoffs, of course. The first is the price, which starts at around $61,000, far more than a gas-only version would likely cost today, if it was available. Because it is an EV, all trips beyond the maximum range of about 230 miles must be planned in advance to map out recharging stations along the route. Owners can’t repair them anymore because they are so complicated. And Volkswagen doesn’t yet offer a camper version with maximum interior room, although a growing number of companies are offering after-market kits.

In truth, VW overcame the original motor’s problems with subsequent generations of its bus. They came with water-cooled engines. even automatic transmissions, and available AWD. But, although they have their followers, they never captured the public imagination like the original. No one who sees an ID. Buzz is going to think Volkswagen made an all-electric Vanagon or Eurovan.

But VW is not merely cashing in on nostalgia. The ID. Buzz is a striking, well-engineered, thoroughly modern EV. The huge wraparound front windshield offers tremendous visibility. It feels very stable on the road, with a smooth ride that is not upset by broken pavement. The controls and infotainment system are all high tech, with a 12.9-inch display dominating the center of the dash. Dual power-sliding side doors provide easy access and come with their own power windows. An array of standard and optional safety systems are available, including VW’s Automatic Post-Collision Braking System and self-park assist on pre-saved routes.

Two-wheel-drive versions come with a single electric motor that powers the rear wheels. It produces 282 horsepower and is EPA rated at up to 234 miles of range on a full charge. All-wheel-drive versions add a second motor for the front wheels. They generate 335 horsepower and are EPA rated at 231 miles of range. Car and Driver found the RWD version could hit 60 in 6.7 second, while the AWD version was faster at 5.5. That’s pretty good, considering it weighs nearly three tons because of the battery pack. In comparison, the original microbus seemed to take all day to get up to speed.

Upper trim models also add a manually-retractable tow hitch, which is completely hidden behind the rear bumper when retracted. Towing capacity is a maximum of 2600 pounds on RWD models or 3500 pounds with 4Motion, with a braked trailer.

In keeping with its 60’s heritage, the ID. Buzz is available in a rainbow of exterior colors, depending on the trim level. Two-tone options will either pair a Candy White top with Energetic Orange, Pomelo Yellow, Blue Charcoal, Mahi Green, Metro Silver, Cabana Blue or Indium Grey below; or a Metro Silver top with Cherry Red below. Three single-tone options will be offered as well: Metro Silver, Candy White, and Deep Black Pearl. Special interior trims are also offered, including the coastal-inspired Dune and the mid-century modern Copper.

Although the maximum all-electric range is a little below average, I was impressed by it on my first trip. I picked up the ID. Buzz at Mudfest 2025, a comparison of off-road activity vehicles organized by the Northwest Automotive Press Association at a track outside of Shelton, Washington. I left there for my home in Portland, Oregon, with a 90% charge, a journey of about 140 miles. Although EVs are not as efficient on freeways because there is little regenerative braking to recharge the battery pack, I made it back with 90 miles to spare, which was better than I expected.

On the road, my test ID. Buzz was actually fun to drive. Although it was RWD, the single electric motor provided good acceleration off the line for such a large vehicle, more than adequate freeway merging power, and enough additional speed for passing semi-trucks.

And it attracted attention everywhere I went, with many bystanders doing double takes and staring, and complete strangers asking about it after parking. All of those who came over knew what it was and wondered if it was worth buying. I assured them it was.

Plugged into a DC fast-charger, VW says the ID. Buzz will be able to charge its battery from 10 to 80 percent in 30 minutes. Several hours are required on a Level 2 charger. Most owners will likely recharge them that way at home overnight, like all other EVs.

As a van, the ID. Buzz offers an enormous amount of interior room. It comes with three rows of seats, including a bench for the second row that can be upgraded to captains chairs. The third row is one of the roomiest of any vehicle on the market.

No vehicle is perfect, of course, and my ID. Buzz had a number of quirks. Getting into the front seats is a little tricky. The driver and passenger must slide into the seats while stepping up into the cab because of its retro styling. The regenerative brakes on my tester also tended to grab a few times after heavy rains, but I’ve had that happen with traditional vehicles, too. And the touch sensitive controls take a little getting used to, especially because there are no physical air conditioning or radio volume knobs.

The ID Buzz is offered in three trim levels. The base Pro S starts at $61,545. The mid-range Pro S Plus begins at $65,045 and adds a 14-speaker Harman/Kardon stereo system, a head-up display, a 360-degree exterior camera system, power-sliding side doors, and a retractable tow hitch. My test version was the top-of-the-line 1st Edition, which starts at $68,040 with more upgrades. Mine also had a number of options that brought the price to $67,045.

The ID. Buzz is currently the only minivan EV on the market. That’s surprising because so many manufacturers are offering all-electric cars, SUVs, and even trucks these days. The closest competitor is the plug-in hybrid version of the Chrysler Pacific, which offers an EPA estimated 31 miles of range on a full charge before switching over to a traditional gas/electric mode. With enough frequently recharging, it can practically double as an EV, but studies show most owners allow their PHEVs to run as traditional hybrids much of the time. So if you want a van that doesn’t use any gas, the ID Buzz is your best choice.

There have been many new retro styled vehicles produced over the years, including some from the 1960s like the last generations of the Chevy Camaro, Dodge Challenger, and Ford Mustang. But none has advanced the concept as far the ID. Buzz, which completely reimagines the original beloved Type 2 Microbus for today’s world. Forget nostalgia, the ID. Buzz embraces the future.

2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Base price: $$61,545 (base Pro S RWD)

Price as tested: $67,045 (1st Edition RWD)

Type: Midsize three-row EV minivan

Powertrain: Single electric motor (282 hp – as tested); dual electric motors (335 hp)

EPA estimated range: 231 miles AWD/ 234 miles RWD – as tested

EPA estimated mileage: 83 MPGe/ 90 city, 75 highway

Transmission: Direct drive

Overall length: 195.4 inches

Curb weight: 5939 pounds

Final assembly: Hanover, Germany