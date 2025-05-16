Farmers market returns to Tualatin’s Winona Grange this month Published 11:43 am Friday, May 16, 2025

Tualatin’s Winona Grange is bringing back a beloved tradition, its Gathering Market, a spring and summer event set for the fourth Sundays of the month beginning May 25.

The event’s organizers say the monthly celebration, held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will be a “celebration of local talent, delicious food and community spirit.”

Ashley Scherman, a Winona Grange member and market manager, said when she joined the grange it was her goal to bring back a farmers market-style event back to the Tualatin community.

“We had been without a farmers market since before COVID, and I felt like this was an important part of our community that we were lacking,” said Scherman, who along with co-manager Jeff Jensen volunteered long hours to get the event up and running. The Gathering Market is more than just a place to buy your groceries, she said, “It is about building community.”

As a result, the monthly event, held at 8340 S.W. Seneca St., will feature almost 35 vendors.

It includes not only farmers who produce locally grown meat, veggies, flowers, fruits, eggs and more but also food vendors who will display a wide selection of bread, cupcakes, cookies, croissants, scones, Greek foods and coffee beans.

In addition, artisans will display their jewelry, ceramics, glass art, hair accessories, handbags, pottery, books and beauty products. There will be seedling plants and prepared foods to enjoy as well.

In an effort to make the market more family-friendly, the grange will be hosting monthly Jr. Grange Kids Club activities at the event, providing both fun and educational experiences for children.

Marilyn Reiher, Winona Grange president, said when the grange was organized in 1895, its members were farmers.

“Today some are retired farmers, others are gardeners or like to eat and care where our food comes from. Our Grange is sponsoring this Gathering Market to continue our connection with agriculture and to support local, home-based businesses,” said Reiher, who several years ago wrote and published the definitive history of Oregon granges, “Oregon State Grange: Serving Communities for 150 Years.”

The Winona Grange Gathering Market will continue through Sunday, Sept. 28. It will end its season with a final off-schedule event set for Sunday, Oct. 12.