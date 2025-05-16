Drive-thru-only Chick-fil-A sets sights on Sherwood Published 4:27 pm Friday, May 16, 2025

1 of 3

A much-loved national chicken-focused chain known for its sandwiches, waffle fries and lemonade is coming to Sherwood in late 2025 in the form of a drive-thru-only restaurant.

Chick-fil-A is expected to open in Sherwood Plaza on the general footprint where a now-razed Shari’s Restaurant and former bank once stood.

“We look forward to joining the community and serving all of our guests delicious food in an environment of genuine hospitality and care,” said a statement from Chick-fil-A. “We are excited by the prospect of joining this neighborhood, where each locally owned and operated restaurant creates 80-120 jobs.”

On Thursday, May 15, crews were busy working on the 2,761-square-foot restaurant, which will have no interior seating.

Sherwood City Manager Craig Sheldon said the new restaurant will repave and restripe the area in the immediate plaza parking lot, along with adding new curbing, pavement markers and a reconstructed trash enclosure.

A total of 34 parking spaces will be reserved for customers and employees.

Matt Langer, whose family owns Sherwood Plaza, said it took two years to bring the chicken franchise to Sherwood.

“Our family is very excited to see Chick-fil-A open this fall at a site we developed first back in 1978 when I was in first grade at Hopkins Elementary,” he said.

Also torn down to make room for the new restaurant was an old Key Bank building where a teller was murdered in September 1990 by a Newberg man during a robbery, Langer said. That building had sat vacant ever since then.

The Sherwood location will become the fourth Chick-fil-A in Washington County.

In March 2016, the chain’s first Oregon restaurant opened in Hillsboro’s Tanasbourne area at 2855 N.E. Town Center Drive.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company opened a restaurant at 6810 S.E. Carlyle St. in Hillsboro in 2022, and a Beaverton location at 2940 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd. opened several years ago.