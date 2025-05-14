Raising awareness of housing instability Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

(BEAVERTON) — A student at Sunset High School makes it his goal to address student housing instability through the McKinney-Vento program.

Seojin Ha has organized benefit concerts featuring young musicians and curated an art exhibition, all in an effort to raise awareness about student housing instability.

The federal government created the McKinney-Vento Act to support the education of students living in unstable housing situations. The act aims to provide students experiencing housing instability with the same educational opportunities as their housed peers by removing barriers to learning.

Ha, a junior at Sunset High School who lives in Beaverton but was born in Seoul, South Korea, said, “Starting last year, I decided I wanted to help this McKinney-Vento program, specifically for the Beaverton School District.”

As a musician who plays drums, Ha started the program “Melodies of McKinney-Vento,” at the school. He has hosted benefit events, charity concerts and an art gallery, so far.

“We started doing this annual benefit concert,” Ha said. “It started last year, in January. The second one happened this year, in January. Basically I organized all of the events, making sure all my musician friends were playing music together. This year, we added an art gallery. My artist friends also presented their work in honor of the McKinney-Vento program. We raised money to, basically, buy necessities and give back to the McKinney-Vento program.”

Ha said that more than $7,200 has been raised, supporting over 500 students.

He noted that the goal — not just at Sunset but throughout the Beaverton School District — is to collect items, including toiletries, menstrual products, winter clothing, toothbrushes and toothpaste, to be distributed to students who need them.

“A really important thing that I believe about this program is that, as well as raising funds, we’re also raising awareness on this topic,” Ha said. “I don’t think just one person can solve the students facing housing issues. If we share the word and create a community to support the issue, I believe that’s what creates a meaningful contribution.”

Ha also wants to expand the awareness of housing instability.

“We can be a microphone,” he said. “We can raise their voices to make sure they’re really heard because I think a lot of times, these students remain quiet about the McKinney-Vento program. It’s really important that more people understand how severe the issue is and how we need to step in and really support these students.”

Ha noted that some of these students don’t attend classes and skip school, which impacts their future. He added that he feels good that more people are reaching out to address housing instability.

“That’s really important to me,” Ha said. “Without any help, they have no support on what to do and how they’re going to do it. It kind of makes me content that more people are reaching out. We can help more students and make sure they are getting the support they need and make sure they can go to school and not stress about things at home.”

Heading into the summer, Ha has college on his mind.

“It’s going to be really busy, I’m going to try to fill my time. Also, college applications are going to start soon, so I have to get ready for that,” Ha said, noting that he is currently a biomedical engineering intern.

