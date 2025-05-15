Oregon high school baseball state tournament bracketology 2025
Published 12:00 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025
Oregon high school baseball is coming down to the wire with less than 10 days to go until rankings are frozen.
With that in mind, we take a look at which teams are currently in position to make the postseason if the season were to end today using the playoff qualifications outlined by the OSAA.
Class 6A is a 32-team bracket while the rest of the classifications look a little different. Class 5A will have 16 teams while 4A will use a play-in system to find its 16 teams. Class 3A is still a 20-team format and 2A/1A is still its normal 22-team field.
Rankings for 4A will freeze first on Monday, May 19 to allow for the play-in games to be held. Class 6A, 3A and 2A/1A will freeze on Thursday, May 22 and 5A will freeze Saturday, May 24.
For this exercise, league ties were broken first with head-to-head competition, then OSAA rankings (plus a few judgement calls from time to time).
Here’s the latest projection of what the tournament fields look like for the 6A-2A/1A baseball season.
Latest update: May 15, 10:30 a.m.
Class 6A
Autobids (3 per league)
PIL: Ida B. Wells, Grant, Lincoln
Metro: Jesuit, Sunset, Aloha
Pacific: McMinnville, Sherwood, Forest Grove
Mt. Hood: Central Catholic, Sandy, Barlow
Three Rivers: West Linn, Tualatin, Lake Oswego
Central Valley: South Salem, Sprague, West Salem
Southwest: Roseburg, North Medford, Grants Pass
At large (11)
Sheldon
Clackamas
South Medford
Willamette
Nelson
Lakeridge
Westview
Tigard
Newberg
Century
Beaverton
Next five out: Oregon City, McDaniel, Glencoe, Mountainside, Reynolds
The field
No. 32 Beaverton at No. 1 South Salem
No. 17 Barlow at No. 16 South Medford
No. 25 Aloha at No. 8 McMinnville
No. 24 Forest Grove at No. 9 Sunset
No. 28 Lincoln at No. 5 Sherwood
No. 21 Lake Oswego at No. 12 North Medford
No. 20 Willamette at No. 13 Clackamas
No. 29 Newberg at No. 4 Roseburg
No. 30 Century at No. 3 Central Catholic
No. 19 Sprague at No. 14 Ida B. Wells
No. 22 Lakeridge at No. 11 Sandy
No. 27 Westview at No. 6 Tualatin
No. 26 Tigard at No. 7 Jesuit
No. 23 Nelson at No. 10 Sheldon
No. 18 Grants Pass at No. 15 Grant
No. 31 West Salem at No. 2 West Linn
- Moved Aloha from No. 24 to 25, Westview from No. 25 to 27, Tigard from No. 27 to 26 and Forest Grove from No. 26 to 24 to avoid Aloha-Sunset and Tigard-Tualatin league matchups.
- Swapped Nelson and Lakeridge to avoid Nelson-Sandy league matchup.
Class 5A
Autobids
NWOC (4): Wilsonville, Canby, La Salle Prep, Hood River Valley
Midwestern (3): Thurston, Crater, North Eugene
Mid-Willamette (4): West Albany, Corvallis, Dallas, Silverton
Intermountain (3): Ridgeview, Summit, Bend
At large (2)
Central
Putnam
Next five out: Mountain View, Churchill, Hillsboro, Crescent Valley, Eagle Point
The field
No. 16 North Eugene at No. 1 Wilsonville
No. 9 Hood River Valley at No. 8 West Albany
No. 12 Bend at No. 5 La Salle Prep
No. 13 Central at No. 4 Ridgeview
No. 14 Dallas at No. 3 Canby
No. 11 Silverton at No. 6 Summit
No. 10 Corvallis at No. 7 Crater
No. 15 Putnam at No. 2 Thurston
- Moved West Albany from No. 9 to 8 as projected league champion.
- Swapped Putnam and North Eugene to avoid Putnam-Wilsonville and North Eugene-Thurston league matchups.
- Swapped Corvallis and Hood River Valley to avoid Corvallis-West Albany league matchup.
Class 4A
Autobids (2 per league)
Cowapa: Scappoose, St. Helens
Tri-Valley: The Dalles, Molalla
Oregon West: Newport, Philomath
Sky Em: Marist Catholic, Junction City
Skyline: Henley, Hidden Valley
Greater Oregon: Pendleton, La Grande
Play-in teams (third place + two at large)
Tillamook (Cowapa)
Gladstone (Tri-Valley)
Stayton (Oregon West)
Marshfield (Sky Em)
Phoenix (Skyline)
Baker (Greater Oregon)
North Bend
Estacada
Next five out: North Marion, Seaside, Cottage Grove, Cascade, Crook County
Play-in field
Top four seeds host, shortest distance to travel is the No. 1 priority in seeding teams 5-8 for play-in games.
No. 8 Estacada at No. 1 North Bend
No. 7 Baker at No. 2 Tillamook
No. 6 Gladstone at No. 3 Marshfield
No. 5 Stayton at No. 4 Phoenix
Class 3A
Autobids
Special District 1 (3): Warrenton, Horizon Christian, Banks
Special District 2 (3): Burns, McLoughlin, Vale
Special District 3 (3): Blanchet Catholic, Taft, Santiam Christian
Mountain Valley (2): Sisters, La Pine
Far West (2): South Umpqua, Glide
Southern Oregon (2): Cascade Christian, North Valley
At large (5)
Lakeview
Yamhill-Carlton
Creswell
Brookings-Harbor
Douglas
Next five out: Pleasant Hill, Umatilla, Joseph, Corbett, Valley Catholic
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Blanchet Catholic
No. 17 Brookings-Harbor at No. 16 Creswell
No. 9 Santiam Christian at No. 8 Burns
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Sisters
No. 20 Banks at No. 13 Vale
No. 12 La Pine at No. 5 North Valley
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Cascade Christian
No. 18 Glide at No. 15 Yamhill-Carlton
No. 10 McLoughlin at No. 7 South Umpqua
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Warrenton
No. 19 Douglas at No. 14 Lakeview
No. 11 Horizon Christian at No. 6 Taft
- Moved Burns from No. 11 to 8 as projected league champion.
- Swapped McLoughlin and Santiam Christian to avoid McLoughlin-Burns league matchup.
Class 2A/1A
Autobids
Special District 1 (2): Clatskanie, Knappa
Special District 2 (2): Kennedy, Country Christian
Special District 3 (3): Regis, Culver, Monroe
Special District 4 (2): Myrtle Point, Reedsport
Special District 5 (2): Umpqua Valley Christian, Lowell
Special District 6 (3): Lost River, Illinois Valley, Crosspoint Christian
Special District 7 (4): Irrigon, Union, Grant Union, Heppner
At large (4)
St. Paul
Portland Christian
Oakridge
Crosshill Christian
Next five out: Toledo, Gaston, Stanfield, Central Linn, Bandon
The field
No. 16/17 winner at No. 1 Umpqua Valley Christian
No. 17 Portland Christian at No. 16 Lost River
No. 9 St. Paul at No. 8 Monroe
No. 12/21 winner at No. 5 Myrtle Point
No. 21 Illinois Valley at No. 12 Regis
No. 13/20 winner at No. 4 Clatskanie
No. 20 Grant Union at No. 13 Country Christian
No. 14/19 winner at No. 3 Knappa
No. 19 Crosshill Christian at No. 14 Union
No. 11/22 winner at No. 6 Reedsport
No. 22 Crosspoint Christian at No. 11 Irrigon
No. 10 Lowell at No. 7 Culver
No. 15/18 winner at No. 2 Kennedy
No. 18 Oakridge at No. 15 Heppner
- Moved Lost River from No. 17 to 16 as projected league champion.
- Swapped Grant Union and Crosshill Christian to avoid Grant Union-Union league matchup.