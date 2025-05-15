Craig Prins, appointed after bourbon scandal, plans to exit OLCC this summer Published 10:45 am Thursday, May 15, 2025

The head of Oregon’s commission overseeing liquor and marijuana plans to leave his position by July 1, he announced Thursday.

Craig Prins was appointed as drector of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission two years ago. Prins made the announcement during the commission’s Thursday meeting. His retirement was first reported by The Oregonian.

“This has obviously been a tough decision to make,” Prins told commissioners on Thursday. “I am grateful for your trust and partnership over these last two years. While difficult, I also believe this is the right decision at the right time. We have reached major milestones in modernizing the OLCC’s operations and rebuilding the public’s confidence in our mission. Having had the honor to work with this organization’s dedicated public servants, I have complete faith in their ability to build on this progress.”

Prins came to OLCC two years ago, replacing former director Steve Marks, who left the agency after a state ethics investigation found that top managers at the commission had been using the power and position to set aside expensive, highly sought-after bottles of bourbon for themselves for years, which they either kept or gifted to other high-ranking state officials, including lawmakers.

That led to the resignations of several top managers within the OLCC.

Prins has accomplished a lot during his short tenure at the OLCC. He oversaw the launch of a new permitting and licensing system, the modernization the agency’s computer programs overseeing distilled spirits retail and distribution infrastructure and broke ground on a new $87.6 million warehouse in Clackamas County.

“We have steadied the organization and placed the OLCC not just on a path to restore public trust but to enhance and expand the confidence Oregonians can have in us.”

OLCC Deputy Director Tara Wasiak will serve as interim director starting in July.

Prins spent three decades in public service prior to coming to OLCC. When he was appointed to lead the commission, Prins was serving as inspector general for the state’s Department of Corrections. At the time, Gov. Tina Kotek said he was the right man to lead the agency through troubled times.

“Craig Prins brings the necessary experience in change management to correct the course of the commission and support the employees doing the work everyday,” Kotek said in 2023. “He shares my commitment to accountability and transparency, and his appointment will create an opportunity to strengthen oversight, improve customer service, and begin to rebuild the public’s trust.”